Assassin’s Creed Infinity in the 16th century? Three big capitals at launch for a rumor

After Ubisoft confirms that Assassin’s Creed: Infinity will not be distributed as free to play, a new series of rumors and rumors related to the mysterious project appear on the net.

To host the latter, is the infamous portal of 4chan, which allows the publication of posts and messages anonymously. A circumstance that pays complex to identify insiders actually possess hooks in the videogame industry, but which over the years has not prevented the emergence of truthful rumors, such as the wide selection of previews related to Sword Pokémon And Pokémon Shield. Now, come on 4chan there is space for an alleged insider who, by connecting to a source verified by the moderators Reddit, claims to have new information on Assassin’s Creed: Infinity.

According to the source, the mysterious Ubisoft project would be ready to reach the market with a first selection of three settings related to the XVI century. The latter, as explained by the image – available at the bottom – that accompanied the post, would be nothing more than Constantinople, Esfahan And Delhi, respectively the capitals of the Ottoman Caliphate, the Safavid empire and the Mughal Sultanate.

The rumor goes on to state that at the launch of Assassin’s Creed: Infinity the progressive will follow publication of free updates, which will expand the narrative with different cities and historical eras. The use of expansions will instead form the basis for the adoption of a mold model live service. Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, concludes the alleged leaker, will in effect be a reboot of the saga, with iconic moments that will remain unchanged, but other aspects that will be rewritten instead.

As already highlighted, given the nature of 4chan, it is impossible to offer a concrete judgment on the nature of this rumor, which is capturing wide attention from the community of fans of the Assassins saga. At the moment, the curious are likely to wait a little longer before being able to have official confirmation regarding the fate of Assassin’s Creed: Infinity. Ubisoft in fact he intends to support for some time yet Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, for which a second year of content is planned. Recently, the excellent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Discovery Tour: The Viking Age was released.