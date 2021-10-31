Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be free-to-play, Ubisoft talks about

Assassin’s Creed Infinity makes space directly with Ubisoft’s words. The future of the franchise put on the table

The Assassin’s Creed franchise broadens their horizons with Infinity and out new rumors about the new project by Ubisoft. It is the company itself that talks about it and what comes to the ears is quite specific and does not leave open to other possibilities. “It won’t be free-to-play”, the comment comes from what is reported by GameSpot on Thursday, October 28.

The words come straight from the lips of the CEO by Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot. Obviously, his reflection is on the new project of the Assassin’s Creed series. In addition, thanks to the meeting with investors, it was also made known that still there is no launch window. But it is in development, as a result of the collaboration between the Montreal and Quebec studios.

Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the truth

“So it’s going to be a huge game. But with many elements that already exist in the games we have released in the past “. Therefore, the CEO points out how the narrative of the title will truly be at great levels, but without it distort the soul of the franchise. But why was there talk of its free-to-play structure then? Well, this is because at the time of the rumors about the new Ubisoft project, it was compared to a Fortnite or a Destiny 2. The doubt remains a little, as Ubisoft had confirmed this innovative formula.

Not much is known yet about the future that awaits us with the new chapter. For now we just have to settle for what fixed the CEO from meeting with investors. Maybe there might even be one revolution in historical single-player operation, according to some rumors. According to the words of Ubisoft, what lies ahead from the point of view of the story, could take the franchise to a new level of storytelling.