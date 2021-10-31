Tech

Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be free-to-play, Ubisoft talks about

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Assassin’s Creed Infinity makes space directly with Ubisoft’s words. The future of the franchise put on the table

assassin’s creed infinity, Ubisoft speaks (source terra.com.br)

The Assassin’s Creed franchise broadens their horizons with Infinity and out new rumors about the new project by Ubisoft. It is the company itself that talks about it and what comes to the ears is quite specific and does not leave open to other possibilities. “It won’t be free-to-play”, the comment comes from what is reported by GameSpot on Thursday, October 28.

The words come straight from the lips of the CEO by Ubisoft, Yves Guillemot. Obviously, his reflection is on the new project of the Assassin’s Creed series. In addition, thanks to the meeting with investors, it was also made known that still there is no launch window. But it is in development, as a result of the collaboration between the Montreal and Quebec studios.

Ubisoft and Assassin’s Creed Infinity, the truth

assassin's creed infinity
assassin’s creed infinity, talk about Ubisoft (source gamesradar.com)

“So it’s going to be a huge game. But with many elements that already exist in the games we have released in the past “. Therefore, the CEO points out how the narrative of the title will truly be at great levels, but without it distort the soul of the franchise. But why was there talk of its free-to-play structure then? Well, this is because at the time of the rumors about the new Ubisoft project, it was compared to a Fortnite or a Destiny 2. The doubt remains a little, as Ubisoft had confirmed this innovative formula.

Loading...
Advertisements

Read also -> Developers of the first Assassin’s Creed work exclusively on PS5

Read also -> Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, free DLC coming soon: the date

Not much is known yet about the future that awaits us with the new chapter. For now we just have to settle for what fixed the CEO from meeting with investors. Maybe there might even be one revolution in historical single-player operation, according to some rumors. According to the words of Ubisoft, what lies ahead from the point of view of the story, could take the franchise to a new level of storytelling.

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee47 mins ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Fortnite canceled in China in November – Nerd4.life

2 hours ago

WhatsApp Beta 2.21.22.21 for Android: here are the news

36 mins ago

the Mini PC with Ryzen 7 that will make you forget about desktops

1 hour ago

Xiaomi launches new Flash offers valid for a few hours

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button