Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is free this weekend – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Sara free for all PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC (Ubisoft Connect) and Google Stadia players this weekend. Ubisoft has indeed announced a free weekend starring the epic of Alexios / Cassandra in Ancient Greece, which will take place between 16 and 20 December.

To be precise, you can play the full version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free from 10:00 Italian tomorrow, Thursday 16 December, until 20:00 Monday 20 December. You can start the preload right now to get ready for the start of the free weekend. You can download the PS4 version from the PlayStation Store, the Xbox version from the Xbox Store, the PC version from Ubisoft Connect, while here the link to access the Stadia portal.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a promotional image

During the free weekend you will be able to access all the contents of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, even complete it as long as you play like crazy for the whole weekend. All saved progress will be kept in case you decide to purchase the game. About that Odyssey is on offer on PC and console with discounts of up to 80% based on the store and edition.

The Assassin’s Creed Odyssey free weekend comes close to Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, or a narrative intertwining between Odyssey and Valhalla that will take place in two missions distributed for free yesterday.