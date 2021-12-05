Assassin’s Creed, the trilogy of Ezio Auditore soon on the Nintendo Switch, for an insider – Nerd4.life

According to the Direct-Feed Games insider, Ubisoft is about to announce a collection of the trilogy by Ezio Auditore for Nintendo Switch. We are talking about Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood and Assassin’s Creed Revelations. Many consider the three titles to be the best the series has ever offered, in terms of narrative and setting, as well as pure gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed II is one of the most beloved installments of the franchise ever.

Of course this is an indiscretion, so it should be taken as such. For now, there are no details regarding the potential announcement. Some believe that, just in case, it could be done during the The Game Awards 2021, but these are only speculations related to the fact that this is the closest event in order of time for the world of video games. It must be said that Ubisoft often manages its ads completely autonomously, so it could also completely snub the manifestation of good Keighley.

Ezio Auditore is arguably the most popular assassin ever, at least as far as the Ubisoft franchise is concerned. Initially it was supposed to be the protagonist of a single adventure, but the success of Assassin’s Creed 2 prompted the French company to dedicate two more games to it. Of course, his story is wedged between that of Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed III, which concludes the story of Desmond. So, for the sake of completeness, it would be nice to play the other two as well.