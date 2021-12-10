Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, announcements and news in a presentation for next week – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the protagonist of an event in live streaming set by Ubisoft for next week, in which announcements and upcoming news for the game in question will be revealed: the appointment is set for December 13, 2021.

With the tweet reported below, Ubisoft has announced a livestream on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for Monday 13 December at 18:00 Italian, directly on the social channels of the French company. On this occasion we will have the opportunity to discover news on the future of the game, between updates and DLCs in addition to those that have already been announced earlier.

Among the novelties, there could also be the rumored big DLC ​​”God of War style” that had been leaked by an insider but on which there have not yet been confirmations. More precise information could also arrive on the 1.4.1 update, which introduces several interesting technical innovations and also significantly reduces the size of the game on SSD and hard disk.

For the moment, we only know that it is a “live premiere”, therefore a live streaming broadcast in which a presentation in-depth of the news on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which evidently still has several news to unveil and which will take it to 2022 forwarded as a still active game, waiting for a possible new chapter. We will of course follow this issue closely.