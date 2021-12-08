Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, comes a DLC as big as God of War?

The saga of the Assassins of Ubisoft continues its run thanks to the success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a game that shows no signs of stopping in the eyes of the community.

In fact, the Eivor adventure has received in recent months a number of truly impressive contents, to which perhaps soon something really huge and even more epochal will be added.

In the past few weeks it has been the turn of the Viking Age Discovery Tour expansion, designed for all fans of ancient history.

Not to mention that in the last few weeks Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also kicked off a contest that will give you the opportunity to get your hands on a really good gift.

As reported by the always reliable Tom Henderson, two new DLCs would in fact be on the way Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one of which in style God of War and with a really surprising duration.

According to the words of the journalist and insider, the first downloadable content should arrive in December, with an announcement during The Game Awards.

The second DLC, even more important, would instead be scheduled for the month of March 2022, and is described by Henderson as an expansion in style God of War lasting about 40 hours.

There’s a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC coming this December (announcement at TGA?). There’s also a massive DLC expansion coming in March 2022. It’s expected to be around 40 hours of additional gameplay and will be a “God of War-style” expansion, whatever that means. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 7, 2021

Obviously, before jumping for joy, we just have to wait for an official announcement from the French publisher, which could arrive in the night between 9 and 10 December, on the occasion of the TGA.

