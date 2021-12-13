Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, a preview of all the information on the next DLC

Completely archived The Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, the 2 full-bodied and story-rich DLCs of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, very few were able to imagine a 2022 ready to welcome a new main chapter of the famous and best-selling action adventure saga signed Ubisoft. On the other hand, it had already been known for some time that the series would take a long break following the conclusion of the most recent and modern trilogy, what is often called the Layla Hassan saga in function of the protagonist of the plot clips set in the present. . But clearly the French publisher and developer does not usually remain idle for long and so, while there are already those who are starting to look towards a future whose indiscretions seem to point to a sort of persistent chapter all devoted to halfway multiplayer. road between an MMO and a metaverse, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, in Ubisoft’s cauldron, the contents that will have to keep the latest chapter on the market alive for at least another year. We had the opportunity to learn about the news just announced a few days in advance so that we can prepare this in-depth article that will tell you in the greatest possible detail what we can expect from Dawn of Ragnarok, the first, huge Paid DLC of the second year of additional content of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you want to know more about Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories, the other announcement of the day, we refer you to our news with all the details.

An unpublished story set in Svartalfheim The new realm of Svartalfheim of Dawn of Ragnarok We tell you before continuing in the paragraph: some spoiler it is absolutely inevitable when talking about the next content of Valhalla, so if you don’t want to spoil the surprise or maybe you are still struggling with the base game, add this article to the list of contents to read later and return to the homepage.

Having made this necessary premise, we can finally find out together where Eivor’s long journey will lead us after following in our footsteps in Ireland and then in France with the first 2 DLCs. Made by the same Ubisoft Sofia team that brought the mythological expansion The Curse of the Pharaohs to the screen for Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ragnarok’s Rise is shaping up to be the most ambitious add-on ever made for the franchise, and according to the developers. , should bring with it brand new missions, new enemies, an original story, a whole kingdom to explore and about 35 hours of gameplay for those who want to explore its contents far and wide. It is interesting to note how Ragnarok marks, in fact, a first time for the Assassin’s Creed saga: never before had it happened that a chapter of the series was supported for 2 years following its release with paid content. Whether this will become the new standard for Ubisoft’s most important Triple A is still early to know, but we certainly can only praise the publisher’s ability to keep such an important franchise alive, with a vast arsenal of playable materials, even free. , to offer stimuli and motivation to get Valhalla to leave every now and then and see what new it has to offer. From new quests, to new game modes such as river raids or mastery challenges or graves of the fallen, up to the Discovery Tours that well illustrated the degree of in-depth analysis and analysis of the Viking era set up by the production of the French house, it is evident how Ubisoft is able to tickle the fans of the series with small but constant releases. Could Kassandra also return in the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC? Returning to Dawn of Ragnarok, as you can see for good in the announcement trailer, we will take on the role of Eivor now in effect Odin the god of War, and we will have to face a brand new realm, Svartalfheim, about a third of the size of the English map of Valhalla and with clear fantasy reminiscences related to Norse mythology. If you have noticed points of contact with the most recent God of War and with the 2 chapters of the Shadow of Mordor and the War, rest assured: you are not alone. The new map should sport an interesting variation of the settings to which Valhalla has accustomed us also due to its strong mythological and legendary inspirations. From the trailer you can glimpse underground forges fed with lava from the cracks in the ground, mountain peaks filled with gold, suspended rocks, gigantic trees with roots that furrow the sky and huge statues and monuments dedicated to the dwarven lineage that inhabits this realm. The main character’s goal will be to save Baldr the son of Odin taken hostage by unknown forces, and to achieve this goal we will be required to find the dwarves who fled into exile to escape the terrifying war that brought Svartalfheim to his knees, and subsequently to earn their confidence in gaining access to the knowledge and paraphernalia of this legendary race.

From new enemies come new powers Eivor receives the Hugr-Rip from a dwarf Once you get your hands on the Hugr-Rip, a bracelet built by the dwarves and capable of giving Odin the ability to take possession of the power of slain enemies, The Dawn of Ragnarok will enter the heart of its contents. The expansion will in fact bring a whole series of unpublished and previously met opponents and above all an interesting selection of powers suitable to further refine the player’s fighting style. First of all we will have to deal again with the Jotnar, the warriors of the ice encountered in the sections of the game set in the realm of Jotunheim; to these are added the Muspel, the inhabitants of the kingdom of Muspelheim able to draw their power from flames and magma. The latter will also present enemies with special powers such as the ability to resurrect their fellows fallen in battle or to be invested by the fury of Surtr and explode in a hot lava flow once we reach our avatar. To command them there will be the same Surtr, the immortal giant of fire who will hunt down Odin for the entire DLC probably representing, but we add this, we, the jailer of Baldr, the character that we must save. Clearly in order to get the better of enemies, a series of new powers will intervene that will enrich the arsenal of the already handsome player reinvigorated by the previous 2 Valhalla DLCs. In the trailer it is possible to see 5 new abilities that probably represent the tip of the iceberg of unpublished talents and which are based, we imagine, on the need to “suck” the essence from the enemies through the Hugr-Rip before being able to concretely use them. We will therefore have special shots enhanced by the effect of ice and flames, while the same ability to resurrect the enemies of the Muspel should also be within our reach, to find some undead comrades ready to give us a hand in battle. But what struck us above all were the 2 metamorphosis abilities that can be seen in the CGI. An enemy destroyed by Eivor’s weapon infused with the power of ice Odin can take the form of a crow to fly over the area and then launch from above, with a sort of stealth attack capable of killing opponents with one shot and can also turn into an arrow to “self-shoot” towards areas otherwise inaccessible or not easily reachable, so as to move very quickly on the battlefield or to trick opponents who may be targeting him from a distance. But this is just a taste of what awaits us in the DLC and we are convinced that there will certainly be a way to return to talk about Dawn of Ragnarok since its release is scheduled for March 10, 2022 on all platforms where Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available.

In short, it seems that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is really the best way that Ubisoft could find, to demonstrate to the world its desire to continue to offer full-bodied and good quality content to all fans of the series, and in particular to the veterans of the Viking chapter. More than 30 hours of gameplay, an original fantasy realm, new enemies and a nice handful of new powers to further enrich the combat system. Now it remains only to try the DLC first hand to see if the story and gameplay will be able to meet expectations, mindful of the difficulties encountered with the additional contents of the first year.