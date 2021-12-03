Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives all players a gift (under one condition)

The saga of the Assassins of Ubisoft continues to be one of the most popular among those developed by the French pubisher, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla obviously at the top of the approval ratings.

Eivor’s avvetura, thanks to his charming setting, has in fact left its mark in the hearts of the fans, perhaps even more than in the two previous chapters.

There has been no shortage of gifts in recent weeks, starting with the Viking Age Discovery Tour expansion, designed for all fans of ancient history (and more).

Not to mention that in the last few weeks Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also kicked off the free, limited-time all-to-play event, which is now being added an extra for free really not bad.

Ubisoft has in fact decided to offer all players a brand new weapon, namely the Sword of Basim.

Getting it is quite simple – just team up with other players and get a total of 250 thousand kills with a one-handed sword, no later than the day of Thursday 9 December 2021.

Just below, the tweet confirming the news and showing the Sword of Basim in all its glory.

Get Basim’s Sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by completing Basim’s Challenge! ⏳ You have until December 9th to perform 250,000 kills as a community by using a one-handed sword! pic.twitter.com/nykJtt6wmM – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) December 2, 2021

All the additional information on how and when to put your hand to this new and free weapon, you can find them by visiting the Ubisoft Connect website first.

