Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gives players a gift, but you are short on time

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla continues to be successful, so much so that the adventure of Eivor over time it turned out to be one of the most popular episodes of the brand.

BC Valhalla it has in fact become one of the chapters with the most extras and additional content ever, to which a new free bonus not to underestimate.

While we await all the next updates of the game, despite something has already peeped out in this 2022 that has just begun, players will now be able to receive a pretty good gift.

Ubisoft had asked the kill five million enemies to unlock a brand new weapon – the Eclipse – or a new mythical scythe.

Of course, it only took a few hours for players to hit that number, so much so that they hit a total of 30 million enemies killeda truly remarkable community challenge.

This means that anyone who has a copy of Valhalla can now get the scythe, killing at least one enemy in the field. Easy, right?

Once you have killed a single opponent, simply go to Ubisoft Connect and claim the challenge, adding the Eclipse to your inventory. All this will be possible no later than next January 27th, so hurry up.

Get the glaring Eclipse Scythe for free in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla by completing the Crescent Sun Challenge! ⏳ You have until January 27th to perform 5 million kills as a community! pic.twitter.com/2d6Ep0R8rj – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) January 20, 2022

Have you also read that the adventures of Ezio Auditore will soon also return to Nintendo Switch, leaving us to rediscover a trilogy that is not defined as classic?

But not only that: another enthusiast has given away an excellent replica of the original Celtic shield seen right in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Finally, we also remind you that the next and highly anticipated expansion of Valhalla Sara The Dawn of Ragnarokwhich is expected to be released starting March 10, 2022.