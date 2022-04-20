Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch 1.5.1; improvements, new content…

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla receives improvements, corrections and new content through its patch 1.5.1, now available for download on PS5, PS5, Xbox and PC. Among the novelties, the arrival of the second mastery challenge package stands out, which offers 3 new sanctuaries where you can unlock unique rewards. Preparations for the ostara festivities, which will be held between April 21 and May 12. Next, we leave you with the highlights of the patch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Patch 1.5.1 Highlights

Expansion 3: Dawn of Ragnarok Fixes

Mounted runes on gear were missing after Title Update 1.5.0.1.

An error message appeared when saving progress with any save type on Xbox consoles.

Power activation has been improved to prevent accidental consumption of the two hugr bars.

Player upgrade equipment/weapon selection was lost upon waking up and arriving in England.

Combat Fixes

Unbalanced level adjustment during certain boss fights.

Surtr’s power level was not adjusted for player difficulty.

In certain attacks with two atgeirs the impact zone was missing.

The off-hand special attack could not be used with certain weapons.

Fixes to main quests, world events, and side activities

There was no world boundary barrier when exploring the cave in the “Offering to the God” quest.

In “The Warlord’s Daughter”, defeating Eysa with the ice infusion power would cause several black screens.

The last adrenaline bar continues to be replenished by killing explosive muspelians during the boss fight against Surtr.

Tyra would get stuck in the water if the ship was destroyed in “In Search of Fritjof”.

The Fornama site was missing arrows during the “In Search of Fritjof” quest, preventing progress.

Corrections in graphics, animation and audio

Facial animation timing issues in some dialogue scenes.

Havi’s hair and beard changed color when diving with Muspell’s power active.

It was possible to see Havi teleporting under the world map after interacting with the mythic memory.

Various graphics, textures, animation and lighting bugs.

How much does Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch 1.5.1 weigh on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC?

PS5: 2.92GB

PS4: 1.41GB

Xbox Series X|S: 9.0GB

Xbox One: 8.2GB

PC: 12.33GB

The Ubisoft title has already confirmed the roadmap that will continue until May. Expect yet another patch and a new feature: the armory.

Source: Ubisoft