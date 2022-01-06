Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the most anticipated update of the beginning of 2022 arrives

The saga of the Assassins of Ubisoft is experiencing a decidedly positive period thanks to the success of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, although some bugs are ruining the experience for some players.

Valhalla is now ready to receive the Title Update 1.4.1.2, an update that players have been waiting for for several weeks.

A problem is in fact creating some headaches for a large number of players who want to take part in the celebrations of the Yule Festival.

Now, through the official social channels, it has been confirmed that the Title Update 1.4.1.2 of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will (finally) fix the bug that is preventing users from participating in festival celebrations, started last December 16, 2021.

Unfortunately, the Christmas break slowed the release of the corrective patch, which will therefore be released with a far too conspicuous delay.

We will be deploying Title Update 1.4.1.2 tomorrow, January 6th to resolve issues blocking players from progressing in the Yule Festival. Thank you for your patience! Note that the festival will end on January 27th. pic.twitter.com/q8bYJYKa0g – Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) January 5, 2022

It is also true that, to accommodate gamers’ complaints, Ubisoft has wisely decided that the Yule Festival of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be prolonged.

The end of the event, initially scheduled for tomorrow 6 January, has in fact been postponed to January 27 next.

