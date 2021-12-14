Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: the titanic Dawn of Ragnarok and … Kassandra arrive

With Assassin’s Creed Origins, Ubisoft has not exclusively renewed the gameplay and revolutionized the feeling that has always characterized one of its most prolific sagas in terms of profits and iterations published since 2007, the year in which the brand initially debuted only on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The title used to name the adventure set in Ptolemaic Egypt, Origins precisely, he did not refer only to the events narrated themselves, but, more or less deliberately, to the unprecedented course, to the genesis of a new way of understanding and developing the saga.

On the one hand, the role-playing mechanics to be the masters, a series of features and design choices that made the playful system of the saga more stratified. On the other hand, the extension, also in Assassin’s Creed, of the policy that now guarantees an intensive post-launch support already enjoyed by some of the Ubisoft productions. More than skimpy DLCs, since Origins the games of the saga have been able to count on real expansions, some of which have even profoundly redesigned the gameplay of the episode in question, just think of the Discovery Tour which in fact transforms the adventure based on violent fights and clashes into a sort of (peaceful) interactive documentary.

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, from this point of view, exactly the same thing is happening and following a (virtual) presentation we witnessed a few days ago, we can finally reveal the existence of a new DLC, digital content that promises to translate Eivor’s adventure to a totally (or almost) unexpected level.

After Wrath of the Druids And The Siege of Paris, in fact it will be the turn of Dawn of Ragnarok (Dawn of Ragnarok), out on March 10th, which, as the title suggests, marks the final turning point of the chapter towards legend and myth, abandoning any historical ambition.

Divine powers, against divine threats

Caution: the following paragraph contains spoiler from the ending of the original Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We recommend that you do not read if you have not completed the game.

As anyone who has completed the main quest will know, (eye to the upcoming spoiler, for those who are still playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla), Eivor is none other than the reincarnation of Odin, father of the gods of Norse mythology. The expansion recovers and focuses on this detail of the plot, involving the warrior in a fight against other deities, who will decide the fate of all creation.

In the trailer we witnessed, ours had to face, among many others, the ice giants of Niflheimr and colossal Múspellsmegir, huge monsters engulfed in flames. To counter similar opponents, Eivor will obviously be able to count on supernatural powers at the height of the situation and of the god of which he is the legitimate reincarnation. From what little we have been able to see, the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla he will be able to shoot arrows of ice, hit opponents with fiery swings and, in general, unleash the force of the elements against anyone who opposes his mission.

As in any self-respecting chapter of the series, however, despite the offensive power you will enjoy, it will still be essential in some cases to avoid direct confrontation, opting for a more efficient and effective low profile. Again, specific powers are provided to help you with the task, such as the transformation into a crow, thanks to which you can infiltrate or take a close look at enemy forts without being spotted.

We have not been confirmed, but we are sure that the progressive learning of these skills will be closely linked to the long campaign that will represent the backbone of Dawn of Ragnarok, epic that will introduce a long line of new characters and will be able to deliver more than forty hours of entertainment. In this adventure, set in Svartálfaheimr, the kingdom of the dwarves, Eivor will have to oppose Surtr, guilty of having kidnapped Odin’s son, Baldur, and, as fans of Norse mythology know, an essential gear for the coming of Ragnarok.

Between dark mines to explore and natural habitats of rare beauty, Dawn of Ragnarok promises one variety of respectable scenarios, in line with what the saga has always shown us. Furthermore, you will be able to test your skills in the Arena of the Valkyries, a location that, as it is easy to assume, will see you engaged in a series of increasingly hard and complex fights.

End spoiler from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Unexpected crossovers

The expansion, however, will not be the only novelty it will soon enjoy Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Already tomorrow 14 December, in fact, it will be available Crossover Stories, meeting point of the game with Odyssey. In essence, it will be a new story that will consist of two distinct narrative arcs, each available respectively in the two games just mentioned, set in as many different islands.

In this context, Eivor e Kassandra (yes, you got it right: only Kassandra, no Alexios even if at the beginning of Odyssey your choice fell on the male protagonist), they will first cross swords and then join forces to face a massive threat.

As the apparition of the Greek heroine suggests, the content will also take the trouble to provide some details about Kassandra’s immortal life and how she supported the cause following the events narrated in Odyssey.

Given the proximity of the double additional content, which we remember will spread and ideally join Valhalla with the chapter published in 2018, we will certainly return to talk about it more in depth and with full knowledge of the facts as soon as possible.

What is certain is that Ubisoft has successfully embraced a commercial strategy aimed at extending the life of its productions as much as possible. And this intensive commitment to the last chapter of Assassin’s Creed can only meet the joy and support of the fans.