Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s new expansion won’t exclude new players

As part of the second year of content for Assassin’s Creed ValhallaUbisoft Sofia is preparing what qualifies as the largest expansion which has been made for an Assassin’s Creed game. The Dawn of Ragnarök will allow players to take on the role of odin in search of his son Baldr in the kingdom of Svartalfheim, an adventure that will take him to a map a third the size of England from the main game and about 35 hours long.

Although it is a content that gives continuity to what has already been seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, will not exclude new players who are interested in your proposal. In an interview for 3DJuegos the director of the expansion, Gregory Popov, explained how newcomers to the Ubisoft game will be able to enjoy the new content. Here is his full statement:

“There are several ways players can get into the expansion. The first targets Valhalla veterans, who haven’t left a rock unchecked and have already reached power level 340 or higher. They can enter Svatalfheim directly by speaking to the Seer in Raventshorpe.”

There are several ways players can get into the expansion.Gregori Popov, Director of The Dawn of Ragnarök“The second is aimed at players who have played Valhalla and have not yet reached the required level of power, but still want to unravel the story of Odin and his desperate search for Baldr. When they arrive in Svartalfheim they can accept a raise that will temporarily raise their power and temporarily upgrade some pieces of their gear to the required quality. You can use these temporary upgrades only in Svatalfheim, but the progress you make in the dwarven realm will be reflected in the main game as well.”

“Finally, for players new to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla who are interested in the mythological elements of the expansion, they can jump straight into Svartalfheim when starting a new game. Using this option will limit their travel to Svartalfheim only and will give them a character already prepared to enter the realm of the dwarves directly.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök will be available next March 10th and in this note there is more information about what can be expected from the expansion.

