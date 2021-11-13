Assassin’s Creed writer returns to the French company, he left in March – Nerd4.life

Tech

Assassin's Creed writer returns to the French company, he left in March

Darby McDevitt, lo Writer most important of the series Assassin’s Creed, who left Ubisoft earlier this year, has rejoined the company. For more than a decade at Ubisoft Montreal, McDevitt has created stories and dialogues for the Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Black Flag, Unity, Origins and Valhalla games.

McDevitt left Ubisoft in March, stating that he wanted to embark on “a new adventure”. However, after 7 months of work at the nearby developer of Montreal Illogika, Ubisoft has confirmed that he is now back to work on the Assassin’s Creed series.

Darby McDevitt said in one declaration to VGC: “Yes, I’m back to Ubisoft! As I reflected on my career over the last year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. To my delight, this led to my returning to Ubisoft to work on Assassin’s Creed. I’m excited to continue my journey. ”

This announcement follows the farewell of Dan Hay, director of Far Cry. The latter was working on Far Cry 7 which will be a live-service like Assassin’s Creed Infinity, for Jeff Grubb.

