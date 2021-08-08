Assault and dangerous conduct, Cardi B surrenders to the police after a fight a night club

A chair, a hookah and bottles: these are the ‘weapons’ used by the rapper, and well-known television celebrity, Cardi B during an attack on two bartenders in a New York nightclub dating back to last October 29. So, a few hours ago, the musician, already known for her behavior not really as a young lady, was summoned by the police – and then taken into custody, and then arrested, after spontaneously surrendering to the authorities – on charges of assault and dangerous conduct. Meanwhile, however, according to rumors in Cardi B would have already been taken the fingerprints and made the photo signage. The first hearing is expected at the end of October.

The facts: according to the website TMZ Cardi B was at the Angels Strip Club of Queens, in New York, where he was attending a performance of Offset with his group, the Migos, when supported by his staff he allegedly started a furious quarrel with two baristas of the club, accused, by the singer of Bodak Yellow, of having had sex with her husband.

The barteaster’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, meanwhile, says that two beaten girls said: “(Cardi B) She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks that her celebrity status will get her out of this situation. But it doesn’t matter if his name is Cardi B or Carl B… if he commits a violent assault he will be brought to justice”. The two girls, despite having bruises, refused medical treatment.

Last July 11, the rapper became the mother of a little girl, Kulture, had by Offset. On her Instagram profile, the happy event: “I really needed a girl like you,” she wrote, showing a tender picture of the baby’s hands.