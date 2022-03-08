Assault on a doctor in the Civil Hospital of Malaga

Exteriors of the Civil Hospital of Malaga.

The College of Physicians of Malaga has reported a new aggression to a doctor from Malaga Civil Hospital. Specifically, the events would date back to this Monday, when the mother of a patient attacked the health professional during the hospital consultation.

As they have denounced from the Medical Association, it would be a physical and verbal aggression against the doctor, who has initiated the complaint process against the patient’s mother.

It should be noted that next March 12 is celebrated Day Against Assaults on Toilets, a day in which the medical representatives want to underline the increase in cases of aggression in public health. According to the latest data published by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), in the region during 2021 a total of 1,208 attacks on health professionals would have been recorded, most of them verbal.

Among the data released by the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), it stands out how the 71.5 percent of assaults are recorded by women, compared to 28.5 percent registered in men. Likewise, it is also relevant how 59.1 percent of these attacks occur in Primary Care, while 40.9 percent occur in Hospital Care. As for the specific places, 24.25 percent commit in the medical consultation, 17.14 percent in Admission, 13.58 in the Emergency Room and 10.76 percent in the patient’s room.

All the Ministries of Health count among their services with legal attention at the disposal of the toilets in case of aggression. In the case of the doctor from Malaga, she is being treated by the Legal Department of the College of Physicians, who has denounced the events on her social networks.