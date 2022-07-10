Assault on an emergency doctor in Malaga

The College of Physicians of Malaga (Commálaga) has denounced a new assault on a health professional during the exercise of their work. Specifically, a patient would punched still emergency physicianafter which he was arrested and brought to justice.

The events occurred this Thursday, July 7, in the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, where the alleged aggressor would have punched an ER doctor. After the physical assault the police had to go to the hospital, arresting the alleged aggressor.

Thus, as has been pointed out by the College of Physicians of Malaga, it is expected that this same Friday, July 8, the a quick trialfor which the institution has made its legal services available to the physician.

In the words of the president of the College of Physicians, Pedro J Navarroabout the aggression “is devastating. Not even a month has passed since the last attack and we fear that in summer they will increase. Our doctors cannot go to work with insecurity. We work to save lives. Our position is firm and in the face of aggression, zero tolerance”.

Thus, as they have recalled from the Malaga College of Physicians, there is an Urgent Care Telephone (TAU) for cases of aggression, operational from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the year (including holidays) attended by the Commálaga legal team. Outside these hours, the College recommends calling to 091 where the assistance It has improved thanks to the creation of the figure of health police interlocutors, agents specialized in this type of crime.