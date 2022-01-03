Assault on Capitol Hill a year later, the US still divided – Specials

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will speak publicly January 6 to commemorate the first anniversary of the assault on the Capitol. This was announced by the White House. For the same day, the speaker of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi prepared a series of events to commemorate the attack, including a moment of silence in the classroom and a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol.

“January 6 was one of the darkest days in our democracy,” the White House spokesperson warned last month, heralding the president’s intention to commemorate that day. On that day the crowd of Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill causing five deaths and several injuries, in what some have called a real coup attempt. A coup with which the outcome of the presidential elections won by Joe Biden should have been overturned.

ALL THE VIDEOS OF THE ASSAULT

Meanwhile Donald Trump after a year is determined to raise the accusation of fraud in the vote.

If he follows the script set out during the press conference announcement, the tycoon will try to sweeten that tragic day of American democracy by repeating the conspiracy theory of the “Big lie” and denying that he fomented an insurrection. But it will also be an opportunity to prepare for his rematch in 2024, starting to dictate the line ahead of the November Midterm elections, in which Republicans could win back not only the Senate but also the House (in a general Fox poll they are 4 points ahead), turning Biden into a lame duck and the Democratic Party into an open field of combat. On the same day the dem organized solemn commemorations, with a moment of prayer at the Capitol, to give a historical perspective to the event, while the parliamentary investigation continues to shed light on the responsibilities, including those of the former president.

Two initiatives at the antipodes, which will contest the attention of the media and which confirm the polarization of a country increasingly at war with himself and prone to confrontation. Some polls also attest to this. According to a Washington Post survey, 34% of Americans think violence against the government is sometimes justified. The percentage changes according to political position, rising to 40% among Republicans and falling to 23% among Democrats. A division also confirmed when it comes to judging Trump’s responsibility in the attack on the Capitol: for 60% of Americans he has a “large” or “good” share of blame, but if the percentage rises among the dem (92%) on the other hand, it falls among Republicans (27%) and independents (57%). Furthermore, for 72% of Republicans and 83% of tycoon voters, the former president has only “some responsibility” or “none” at all. Finally, according to a survey by Monmouth University, almost three-quarters of Republicans believe Trump’s (unfounded) allegations of electoral fraud, while according to a survey by Quinnipiac University, almost 8 out of 10 want him to run for the White House in 2024.

The former president, one year after his fans’ assault on Capitol Hill, following which he was given up politically, has – in the meantime – risen from the ashes and can count on unchallenged dominance over potential Republican adversaries by 2024. At least this is the photograph taken by a Reuters and Ipsos poll, according to which 54% of Republican voters will support the tycoon in the next presidential elections, with an advantage of 43 points over the second favorite, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, stopped at the 11%. Followed by former vice president Mike Pence, at 8%, and former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, at 4%. Trump has not yet officially announced whether he intends to rush to try and take back the White House, but said he is “thinking about it”.