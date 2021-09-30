News

assault on Capitol Hill? All the fault of social networks

The Rare singer has harshly attacked Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google for what happened on the Capitol

It is still attack by Selena Gomez towards social media policies which, in addition to failing to stem the phenomenon of fake news, have not even managed to placate or contain the conspiracy theories of the assault on the Capitol.

Well, here’s what happened this time. As we know, in the last few hours there have been strong demonstrations that have led to a real assault on the Capitol, a symbol of republican democracy. For their part, the social networks Facebook and Twitter have tried to contain the case as much as possible. They have in fact temporarily closed the profile of both platforms of former US President Donald Trump.

The latter has not yet resigned himself for having lost the elections. Thus it has spread one-to-one messages online over time. On the one hand, he asked the rioters to withdraw peacefully, while on the other he continued to insinuate doubts about the validity and correctness of the presidential elections. However, once again, Selena Gomez has her say.

With a post expressed his position regarding the actions carried out by Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to contain the riotous phenomenon that was going to spread more and more. This time, however, the singer also extended the message to Google and also tagged YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and CEO of Alphabet Inc. and Google Sundar Pichai.

Selena Gomez’s words were very severe. The star lamented how the platforms in question came up used in a completely wrong way. The latter would be guilty of sharing hatred and resentment instead of unity and love towards others. The Rare star turned to prominent figures who regulate the policies of the social networks Twitter, Instagram, Google and Facebook. He did not hide all his disappointment on the inability to contain the phenomenon. Finally, she said she was deeply tested: “AYou have disappointed the American people today, and I hope you can fix things in the future. “

Recently Selena Gomez herself had lashed out against Facebook on the subject of disinformation. And some time earlier he had scolded the latter and Instagram for not blocking active content and racial groups on their platforms.


