Assault on Capitol Hill, ‘hundreds of public officials involved’ – North America

Over a thousand Americans linked now or in the past to the public administration sector have supported Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential elections, either by participating in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, or by helping to spread the “Big lie “, the big lie that the elections were rigged. This is what emerges from an initiative called the Insurrection Index, which identified all those who played a role in the attempt to subvert the outcome of the vote. Among them are 231 public officials and 29 are running as candidates for positions of power in the upcoming elections. There are also 59 veterans (including Christopher Warnagiris, who despite being indicted in the assault on the Capitol continues to serve in the training and education sector of the Marine base at Quantico), 31 agents and former agents, and seven members of local school boards. The index also includes 393 organizations.

Meanwhile Donald Trump has canceled the press conference scheduled for January 6, the day of the first anniversary of the assault on the American Congress. “I will talk about many important topics in my meeting on Saturday, January 15 in Arizona,” says the former US president. “In light of the bias and dishonesty of the commission of inquiry on January 6, I am canceling the press conference scheduled in Mar-a-Lago”, says Trump attacking the democrats and fake news. “It is now clear to everyone that the media will not report the fact that Nancy Pelosi denied the request for the National Guard or the army on Capitol Hill,” points out the former US president. The investigation committee on January 6 wants to hear from former US Vice President Mike Pence. The US media reported this, underlining that it is not clear whether or not Pence will collaborate with the investigation.

The US President Joe Biden closed 2021 with a new negative record in terms of consensus, it has reached its lowest level since he entered the White House. According to a Cnbc survey, 56% of Americans disapprove of his work, particularly for how he has managed the economic situation. Previous polls recorded disapproval at 54% in September and 49% in April, while the approval rate dropped from 46% in September and 51% in April. Inflation, infrastructure and welfare are the three main challenges facing the president ahead of the November Midterm elections.