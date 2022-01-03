World

Assault on Capitol Hill, “Ivanka Trump asked her father to stop the violence”

The parliamentary commission investigating the attack on Congress would have a “first-hand testimony” of the request made by his daughter to the then American president


Colleague dem Bennie Thompson instead limited himself to saying that the commission, of which he is president, “has a significant testimony that leads us to believe that the White House was told to do something”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is determined to publicly raise his accusations (“the elections were stolen”) at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago on January 6, just on the first anniversary of his fans’ assault on Congress to block Joe Biden’s certification of victory.


