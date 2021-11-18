Assault on Capitol Hill, QAnon shaman sentenced to 3 years and 5 months in prison

The January 6, 2021 he was the first to enter the Senate building in Washington, one of the most important places for democracy in the United States. The man known as Jake Angeli, full name Jacob Anthony Chansley Angeli, has become one of the symbols of the assault on Capitol Hill: bare chest, face painted with the stars and stripes flag, and indigenously inspired bison-horned headdress. A recognizable aspect that first made him famous as “the Shaman of QAnon” and then allowed the agents to easily locate him during the investigation. Now for the facts of the January 6 Jake Angeli was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Who is Jake Angeli

Born in 1987, aspiring actor and singer, originally from Arizona, Jake Angeli was already known in the US news for being one of the main supporters of the conspiracy theory QAnon. The January 9 was arrested for entering without authorization on Capitol Hill. According to the allegations of several agents he would have arrived on the desk of former vice president Mike Pence to leave a message: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming“. A known episode of his detention concerns food. Angeli refused to eat because the food he was served in prison was not organic. According to when reported by the Cnnafter his protest, the prison where he was being held had decided to serve him only organic food. Angeli’s look has become so well known that it even gets a mention in the animated series South Park. The April 6 an imitator was also reported during a demonstration organized by some groups of restaurateurs in Montecitorio. Hermes Ferrari from Modena showed up with a bison headdress and an Italian flag painted on his face.

