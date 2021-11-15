Assault on Capitol Hill, Steve Bannon surrenders himself to the FBI in Washington

“We will always fight the Biden regime” – Looking straight into the cameras as he surrendered to the FBI, Bannon thundered, “We will always fight the Joe Biden regime. I want you guys to stay focused on the message. This is all noise.”

If the Congressional charge of contempt turns into a sentence, Bannon would have to serve one year in prison and pay one fine of one hundred thousand dollars. The Commission of Inquiry is considering adopting the same procedures for the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who refused to appear before the Commission.

With the indictment the Department of Justice of Joe Biden he faces the difficult test of prosecuting one of the top advisors of a former American president, risking further splitting public opinion.

The position of the Department of Justice – “From the first day I took office, I promised Department of Justice officials that we would show Americans that the Department complies with the law, is based on facts and norms, and aims for equal justice for all. Today’s accusations reflect this commitment, “said Justice Minister Merrick Garland, criticized for slow action against Bannon after the House, voting outrage in Congress, had returned the case to federal authorities.

The two counts against Bannon – one for failure to appear, the other for failure to deliver documents – each provide between 30 days and one year in prison. The path chosen by Bannon and Meadows “will not prevail over the committee’s efforts to get answers on January 6 and ensure that such a thing does not happen again,” said Liz Cheney, the Republican arch enemy of Donald Trump who sits on the commission set up by the speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.