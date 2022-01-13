Assault on Capitol Hill, subpoena for the big names of the web – North America

Double breakthrough in the investigation of the US Congressional commission investigating the bloody assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2020, which cost the lives of five people. A subpoena has been issued against all major social platforms, from Facebok to Twitter, from Reddit to YouTube, which is controlled by Google and is controlled by the Alphabet group. Meanwhile, the FBI has arrested Stewart Rhodes, leader and founder of the far-right militias of the Oath Keepers, accused of subversion and conspiring against the country. The leaders of the big webs are accused of not having provided all the information requested since last August: “Two of the key issues of the investigation – says the Congressional commission of inquiry – are how the spread of disinformation and violent extremism on the network contributed to the attack on our democracy and what steps social media have taken, if they have taken them, to prevent their platforms from being fertile ground for the radicalization of so many people by pushing them to violence “. Violence like that perpetrated by Stewart Rhodes’ Oath Keepers, who ended up in jail. It would have been a key figure in organizing the uprising aimed at reversing the outcome of the presidential elections, preventing the Senate from certifying Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. And it is the first time that the investigators engaged in the search for the truth on January 6 a year ago and the Department of Justice move as the charge of subversion, also contested to ten other people involved in the investigation. Rhodes – former US Army paratrooper, Yale graduate and former collaborator of libertarian Congressman Ron Paul – founded the Oath Keepers in Texas in March 2009, making them the most important far-right paramilitary group in the United States alongside the organization. of the Proud Boys. On the day of the attack on the Capitol, immediately after Trump’s rally, Rhodes was certainly on Capitol Hill, communicating by phone and chatting with some members and leaders of his group who entered the corridors and rooms of Congress invaded by a crowd of rioters . There would be no evidence that he too was inside the palace, but it was certainly he who gave directions and instructions to the men in his group. The arrest warrant reads how Rhodes and his men are accused not only of forcibly entering the building, using military tactics and lashing out at the Capitol Police and Washington Police officers who were trying to stem the crowd, but also of having organized a real “rapid reaction task force” which was stationed at the nearby Hotel Virginia in Washington, ready to intervene if necessary. Defense lawyers have always maintained that these people had been hired to act as bodyguards to protect Donald Trump’s VIP friends and allies present at the day of protest, such as the controversial Roger Stone, who has always been a close advisor to the tycoon, also he at the Hotel Virginia in those hours. “The patriots must take matters into their own hands,” Rhodes wrote that January 6 in a post on the Signal platform just after the siege of the Capitol began.