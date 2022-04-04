Assault on Capitol Hill: Trump’s 7 hours and Nixon’s 18 minutes of missed phone calls from the registry | Univision News Politics

A gap in the official records that reminds many of the most famous breach in US presidential history (at least until now): that of the Watergate case recording tapes, the case that ended with the fall of President Richard Nixon.
The revelations about Trump raised new questions about that gap in the records that runs from after 11 a.m. to almost 7 p.m. that day, thus including the moments in which the Capitol was violently assaulted by Trump supporters seeking to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
What the Presidential Records Act Says
The law, known as the PRA for its acronym in English, dates from 1978 and requires the preservation of White House documents as the property of the US government.
The National Archives explains that the PRA “changed the legal ownership of the president’s official records from private to public, and established a new structure under which presidents must manage the records of their administrations.”
The law makes the president responsible for the custody and management of presidential records.
The measure was approved after of the Watergate scandal, after a collection of secret tapes that President Richard Nixon had considered destroying played a decisive role in the investigation.
Could Trump have violated the Presidential Records Act?
The law would require the preservation of email, message and phone records, regardless of the device used for communication, presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky told the AP.
The problem is that there is no real mechanism to enforce the law, and so far there is no precedent of a former president being punished for violating the PRA.
In the end, according to the expert, like many other government measures, compliance with these regulations has to do with “good faith of the presidents and their staff… a kind of honor system” to properly preserve the archives.
The Select Committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill, however, is looking into the more than 7 1/2-hour gap in Trump’s communications as it works to piece them together. They analyze if Trump was communicating by other means in order not to leave those traces.
The case of Richard Nixon’s 18 minutes
The almost eight hours of Trump brought to life the most famous of the cases linked to presidential records: Nixon and a tape linked to the Watergate case.
When the existence of the Watergate tapes became public, one of the most memorable moments was the finding that there was an 18.5-minute gap in the recordings.
How were Richard Nixon’s recordings erased?
The prosecution sought to hear from Nixon in the days immediately after the men who entered the Democratic Committee to set up wiretapping systems were arrested.
The explanation of how they were deleted bordered on the absurd for many analysts: President Nixon’s loyal secretary said that she was responsible for erasing that recording by ‘mistake’.
Rose Mary Woods, a presidential aide, transcribed the tapes before they were turned over to prosecutors and testified before a grand jury in 1974 that she was wearing a device that had a pedal that stopped the recording when she lifted her foot.
Did a demonstration of how she answered the phone and had erased those parts of the tape ‘by mistake’ by taking her foot off the pedal. Woods’ photograph and pose went down in history as the “Rose Mary stretch” ( Rose Mary Stretch, in English):
Woods, however, said that she may have caused gaps of a few minutes in the tape. The investigation later determined that the erasure of the tapes was done in several segments, several times. Audio could not be retrieved.