Assault on Capitol, McConnell rejects Gop censorship: it was sedition – Last Hour

WASHINGTON, 08 FEB – The Grand Old Party also splits at the summit on the party's censorship motion against deputies Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their participation in the parliamentary commission in the investigation into the assault on Congress, defined as a "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in a legitimate political debate". Senatorial leader Mitch McConnell criticized the decision and argued that January 6 was a "violent uprising to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election."



McConnell explained that the national committee of the Grand Old party should not criticize its members for their views other than the majority of the party: “it is not his job,” he said, recalling that “traditionally the position of the national committee is to support everyone. party members regardless of their views on some issues “.



The rejection of the censorship and his harsh judgment on the assault on the Capitol put him in opposition to the leader of the Republicans in the House Kevin McCarthy and above all to Donald Trump, indirect inspiration of the motion and supporter of the narrative that tends to legitimize the assault as a political protest to Congress.



In the party there were other voices critical of the motion, such as that of Senator Susan Collins and colleague John Cornyn.


