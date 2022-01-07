Assault on Congress, Biden accuses Trump: “He tried to subvert the Constitution.” The reply: “Only theater, it failed”

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Today, a year ago, democracy was attacked. The will of the people came under assault. And our constitution faced the most serious of threats “: tweets Joe Biden announcing that he is going to the Capitol” to talk about the day of the insurrection, the state of American democracy and where we will go from here.

“January 6 was an armed insurrection and Donald Trump tried to overthrow free elections, subvert the constitution and stop a peaceful transfer of power through a group of thugs the whole world has seen with his own eyes. Not even during the civil war did this happen. In this sacred place democracy was attacked, a brutal attack, but the people resisted, democracy held ”. This was stated by US President Joe Biden speaking from Congress on the occasion of the commemoration of the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6 last year. Donald Trump’s reaction was not long in coming: “Biden uses my name to divide America”, his speech “is only political theater to distract Americans from his failure,” said the former president.

A year ago the assault on Capitol Hill, a still divided US democracy

“Trump has created a web of lies about the elections”

“The truth is that a former president created a web of lies around the 2020 election” and “put his interests above those of the country,” Biden added, referring to Donald Trump. “Donald Trump did nothing during the siege of Capitol Hill – said Biden -. He did not accept that he had lost, he was a loser, but his ego is too strong, so he tried to rewrite history, weaving a web of lies to the detriment of the country’s interests “.

“America will not have an autocratic drift”

“We are in a decisive moment in history in America and in the world – continued President Biden – it is a challenge between democracy and autocracy, see China and Russia. They say democracy is too slow to solve today’s problems and they bet America will become like them. But we will never be “.

“Ever mentioned Trump? It’s not a battle between me and him “

He never mentioned him by name, calling him only a former president. “I did not want to turn the speech into a political battle today”: so Joe Biden replied to reporters who asked him why he did not mention Trump by name during his speech to Congress on the occasion of the assault on the Capitol. “It is not about me – he explained – it is not a question of whether I am president or you are vice president, it is a question that concerns the system and someone who decides to put themselves above everything. And I didn’t want to turn it into a contemporary political battle between me and the president. It is something that goes beyond “.