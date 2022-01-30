Assault on Gigabit, buying guide for the fiber optic offer at home

Listen to the audio version of the article

What is the cheapest offer for optical fiber in homes? The answer must take into account the recent Iliad offer, its first in the fixed market. Presented as the fastest and cheapest on the market, it is not necessarily the most suitable for all users, as you can find out by following this guide to rates. In short, there are numerous aspects to consider, not only the indicative price and speed, for the choice: also the actual coverage, such as conditions for the modem and activation, if we are also interested in the mobile offer of that operator or other services included, such as Netflix, Sky or Amazon Prime.

The first point to consider, for a comparison, would be the coverage. Iliad, like Vodafone, Wind 3, Tiscali, Sky is on the Open Fiber network, while Tim and Fastweb use another. So it is quite possible that many users are covered only by one network or only with one can exceed the gigabit. A good preliminary measure is therefore to take a tour of the operators’ websites, enter our address to actually understand who can offer us optical fiber in homes and at what speed, which varies according to the areas and the operator chosen.

Iliad

Let’s start with the latest arrival, Iliad. The flirtatious price, 15.99 euros per month, is in fact the lowest on the market but is only valid for those who are Iliad subscribers on mobile. Otherwise it goes up to 23.99 euros per month, a much more normal price. Including unlimited phone calls, even to 60 international countries (one of the distinctive features of the offer, even if only interesting for a niche of users), the modem on free loan (will be returned after cancellation). You pay for the activation, attention: 39.99 euros, which reduces the convenience of the offer because the competitors do not charge for it.

The speed is interesting: 5 Megabits per second (near-record on the market), on most of the users covered. Exception, for now, in Milan, Rome, Turin where they stop at 1 Gigabit in download for a temporary technical feature of the Open Fiber network, which still relies on Metroweb there. Iliad and Open Fiber confirm this to Sole 24 Ore. Upload speed is less astonishing than its competitors: 700 Megabits and 200 Megabits, respectively

Tim

Almost record speed, that of Iliad, because Tim reaches 10 Gigabit in homes; but for now only in experimentation, on selected customers. However, it is possible to apply. Tim asks € 29.90 per month for 1 Gigabit, € 34.90 per month for 2.5 Gigabit and € 49.90 per month for 10 Gigabit. It does better on upload than Iliad: 300 Mbps, 1 and 2 Gigabit respectively. Also included calls. The above prices also include the modem installments, 5 euros per month for 48 months. It is possible to reduce this cost if you choose the activation without a modem, allowed by Tim only to those who call (there is no online activation). It may be worthwhile to buy a modem yourself, taking advantage of some online offers, because the five euros for 48 months gives a total price higher than the market average.