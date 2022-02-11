assault on Insigne and Koulibaly, Spalletti marked as a man [VIDEO CN24]

News



source: by our correspondent Marco Lombardi

Latest news regarding Napoli who will play tomorrow at Maradona Napoli-Inter. Spalletti’s team will spend the night in retreat at the Hotel Caracciolo, where many fans have been waiting for the players in these minutes.

Napoli-Inter: fire eve outside the Caracciolo Hotel

Tomorrow is the big day, where over 25 thousand spectators will follow the Azzurri to Maradona for the championship challenge. Meanwhile, on the eve of Napoli-Inter, many fans are present outside the Caracciolo Hotel in these minutes, where Spalletti’s team waited, who will spend the night together with the coach and the staff in the Hotel.

Naples Inter Hotel Caracciolo

These are the images of Napoli arrived at the Hotel Caracciolo on the eve of the great Napoli-Inter championship match.