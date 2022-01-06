Assault on January 6, 2021, Biden attacks Trump: “America is not a place for autocrats”

“Democracy held up,” said the American president Joe Biden recalling the assault on Congress by supporters of his predecessor Donald Trump on January 6 last year. And Biden openly attacked the tycoon: “No president had ever hindered the transition. To him his ego is more important than democracy.”

Exclusive / Trump confides in private party: “My plan to return to the White House” by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli 05 January 2022





“Trump did nothing”

“January 6 was an armed insurrection and Donald Trump tried to overthrow free elections, subvert the Constitution and stop a peaceful transfer of power through a group of thugs, the whole world has seen with his own eyes,” Biden said. . “Not even during the civil war this thing happened. In this sacred place democracy was attacked, a brutal attack, but the people resisted, the democracy held. Donald Trump did nothing during the siege of Capitol Hill. He did not agree to having lost, he was a loser, but his ego is too strong, so he tried to rewrite history, weaving a web of lies to the detriment of the country’s interests. Has been defeated by a margin of over seven million votes. There is zero evidence that the presidential election results were inaccurate. “

United States, Capitol Hill a year later: this is what Biden and Trump will say on January 6 by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli 03 January 2022





The true patriots

As for Republicans, Biden said many “seem to no longer want to be the party of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes” and it is “wrong, and non-American to try to suppress the right to vote” as Trump and the its supporters.

“We are in a decisive moment in history in America and in the world, there is a challenge between democracy and autocracy, see China and Russia. They say that democracy is too slow to solve today’s problems and they bet that America will become like them. But we never will be. This is not a land of kings, dictators or autocrats, we are a nation of laws. ” The real patriots, says Biden, were certainly not the ones who attacked Congress, but the 150 million Americans who voted: “Over 150 million real American patriots, never so many, went to the polls in a pandemic and I risk my life “. “We are fighting for the soul of America, and we will win,” he concluded.

Kamala Harris’ speech

Before him, Deputy Kamala Harris spoke. “January 6 was an assault on democracy” in which the attackers “attempted not only to destroy the building and the lives of parliamentarians but the values, ideas and institutions that generations of Americans have conquered and defended in blood,” he said. said, to then invite the Americans to “unite to defend democracy”.

Trump’s reply

Former President Donald Trump reacted to Biden’s words with a statement accusing him of “using his (Trump, ed) to divide America even more “.

Joe Biden, “who is destroying our nation with insane open border policies, corrupt elections, disastrous energy policies, unconstitutional mandates and devastating school closures, has used my name today to try to further divide America.” This is Donald Trump’s first reaction to the president’s speech to Congress, during which, without actually ever mentioning him by name, he repeatedly accused the former president of “lies” about the outcome of the vote.

“This political theater – wrote in a note Trump, who canceled a press conference he had scheduled for tonight in controversy with the commission of inquiry on the events of January 6 – is nothing more than a distraction from the fact that Biden has completely and totally failed “.