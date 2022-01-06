Assault on the American Congress, the commission of inquiry touches the journalist Hannity

On Tuesday evening, the offensive conceived by Donald Trump on the occasion of the first anniversary of the mass attack on the Capitol – January 6, 2021 – to steal the show from its opponents it deflated. It had to be the moment of the counterattack, it ended with two temporary but heavy defeats. His advisors convinced him to cancel the press conference he had called for today in Florida to argue, according to anticipations, that the crowd that raided the Capitol exactly a year ago was reacting legitimately to the theft of the elections. It would have been an official turn in favor of the rioters, there was not. Consider the coincidence with the first anniversary and the presence of journalists – unlike what happens in the rallies they could have harassed Trump live – his advisers managed to have the press conference canceled under a pretext (“too little TV coverage” by the media, says the cancellation announcement). The risk that to Trump escaped said something even more abnormal while the other tv channels were showing pictures from last year scrolling continuously was too high.

