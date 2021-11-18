Assault on the Capitol, Shaman sentenced to 3 years and six months

Remember the man with the make-up face and a Viking headdress on his head who, along with many other people, raided the United States Congress on January 6 this year? Jacob Chansley, known as the “shaman”, was sentenced to 3 years and five months in prison forassault on the Capitol. Taking into account the fact that he was not accused of aggression, the sentence that was imposed on him can be considered very heavy, even if it is less than the 51 months required by the federal prosecutors, who wanted an exemplary sentence because the “shaman” had become the emblem. the assault on American democracy.

But let’s go back to January 6 at the beginning of the year. As soon as the photos and videos of the assault began to shoot, with the face made up and the bizarre Viking headdress Chansley became the symbol of that sensational protest that, we remember, saw the supporters of Donald Trump loudly contesting the ratification of Biden’s victory in the November 2020 presidential elections. After sitting at Mike Pence’s desk he left a message: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming”.

Originally from Arizona and close to QAnon conspiracy movement, in February Chansley had started a hunger strike protesting that there was no vegan menu in prison. In March, however, he gave an interview that angered District Judge Royce Lamberth. Finally, in September, he pleaded guilty to only one charge, an obstacle to official proceedings, for taking part in the assault.

Today’s sentence is the harshest sentenced to a participant in the riot, along with that (also 41 months) decided last week for Scott Fairlamn, a former MMA wrestler who admitted assaulting a police officer. The third rioter to date, Paul Hodginks, was sentenced to eight months.