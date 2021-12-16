assault on the pupil at Juve

Lazio blinds Sarri and renews his contract, the coach now wants guarantees on the market: in January the request from Juventus

The first part of the season, for the Lazio and for Maurizio Sarri, it definitely did not go according to expectations. Many ups and downs for the Biancocelesti and just 25 points in the standings after 17 days, which means -11 compared to the zone Champions League.

But there are signs of great patience and trust from the Capitoline circles. Lotito has announced the renewal of Sarri for another two seasons, a rather clear move, to give the coach the time to take his concepts and shape the team as much as possible in his image and likeness. So far we have seen rather little of the so-called ‘sarrismo’, the potential for Lazio to recover is not lacking, but we need to start getting serious. In the race for Europe, rivals are racing and there is absolutely no way left behind. This is why Sarri wants to use the presidential confidence to obtain important reinforcements on the market in January.

Calciomercato Lazio, Sarri in conversation with Tare: all requests, we start from Rugani

The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ reports on the long interview the coach had with the ds Tare. Something is moving, the first goal can be, for the defense, the pupil Daniele Rugani, already trained atEmpoli and to Juventus. In Juventus, the player continues to find little space and in the capital he could find a great opportunity to relaunch.

READ ALSO >>> Calciomercato, Juve places the surplus | Super exchange in Serie A

For the defense, alternatively, also like Ferrari of the Sassuolo. Sarri would also like a deputy very much Property at the height, Muriqi it has not proved to be such and could leave. Watch out for the Botheim hypothesis, hot for Roma but also for Lazio: the agent, at CM.IT, has advocated his arrival in Serie A. Historically, in January, Lazio does not make big moves, but in this case Lotito and Tare could make an exception, to put their coach in a position to bring out the best from a team that has been able to be a protagonist in the last championships and now must find itself.