Assault on the US Capitol: what happened two years later – USA – International

Two years after a horde of supporters of the then President of the United States, Donald Trump (2017-2021), stormed the country’s Capitol, The Republican wants to return to the White House, but little by little he is finding himself more cornered by the investigations against him and the voices that turn their backs on him are multiplying.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of people violently stormed the Congress building in Washington, to try to prevent the ratification of the electoral victory of Democrat Joe Biden, driven by the false accusations of fraud made by Trump.

The incident, in which five policemen and four demonstrators died, and 140 agents were injured, still marks the country’s political and media agenda.

According to the Department of Justice, more than 950 people have been arrested for their role in the attack and 192 have already received jail terms either in trials or through plea agreements. In addition, the federal police (FBI) are still looking for 350 participants.

“Our work is not finished” and “we remain determined to prosecute all those responsible for the assault on our democracy,” said Justice Secretary Merrick Garland this week, noting that more than a third of those arrested have already been tried for charges ranging from simple “trespassing” to “sedition.”

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

But it took two years for the congressional committee that investigated the events, controlled by the Democrats, to point without hesitation to the main person responsible: Donald Trump.

In its final report, submitted on December 19, the committee called on the Biden administration’s Department of Justice to criminally charge the Republican, and He urged Congress to block Trump from running again in the 2024 election.

After months exposing with testimony what happened in the bowels of the White House during the assault on the Capitol, the committee concluded that Trump committed the crimes of inciting an insurrection, obstructing an official procedure, defrauding the Government and making false statements.

The committee found that Trump committed the crimes of inciting an insurrection and obstructing an official proceeding.

The “central” cause of what happened was “a man, former President Donald Trump, who was followed by many others,” according to the report.

In an interview, a White House worker stated that Trump knew that many protesters carried weapons and that he even tried to grab the wheel of the presidential limousine to go to the Capitol.

However, in the Department of Justice things are going slowly. As recently as last November, US Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the former president’s role in the assault.

House Committee Investigating the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol

The new phase of the investigation also has an experienced team that will ultimately determine whether former President Donald Trump or his allies should stand trial.

Special counsel Jack Smith will bring on board two associates who have specialized in public corruption cases, according to a person familiar with the matter: Raymond Hulser, former head of the Justice Department’s public integrity section, and David Harbach, who led cases against former Senator John Edwards and Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.

The expansion under Smith strengthens the office’s ability to examine broad conspiracy cases and determine avenues of investigation. In addition, The FBI increased from $100,000 to $500,000 the reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of a person who planted a homemade bomb on the night of January 5, 2021, near Congress, which ultimately never exploded.

Biden honors police officers

President Joe Biden said Friday that “there is no place for political violence” in the United States, as he decorated police officers who confronted the crowd of Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.

“We must clearly say with one voice that there is no place…in America for voter intimidation. None, ever, due to political violence,” Biden said.

America is a country of law, not chaos.

“America is a country of law, not chaos,” said the 80-year-old Democrat, who awarded 14 Presidential Medals of Citizenship, one of America’s highest civilian honors, three of them posthumously.

The president also honored elected officials and poll workers from various states who resisted pressure and threats to change the outcome of the election, which Biden won.

US President Joe Biden (C) presents the Presidential Citizens Medal to the parents of the late Capitol Hill police officer.

Theft of documents

At the same time, there is an investigation that has grabbed headlines in recent months, it is about the one that the Department of Justice raised against Trump for having illegally taken classified documents from the White House when he left public office.

The FBI found dozens of these top-secret documents during a search on August 8 at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida mansion, in what Trump denounced as a “witch hunt.”

The prosecution believes that the former president violated the Espionage Law, obstructed justice and destroyed documents, crimes that could carry anything from fines to prison terms and disqualification from holding political office.

That added to the fact that they are not the only pending cases of the billionaire, who also faces accusations of financial irregularities in his emporium in New York.

republican crisis

In the face of these scandals, including the assault on the Capitol, the almost entire Republican Party closed ranks around Trump, who remains the de facto leader of the party and seemed to still maintain high political capital.

But that all changed in the midterm elections last November, when the Republicans won a much more modest victory than expected and many radical Trump-led candidates suffered severe defeats.

Various voices have since called for his removal, and even the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign was received coldly. by the ultra-conservative media that supported him. “A Florida man launches an ad,” published the New York Post in a modest space on its front page.

Donald Trump at the launch of his presidential candidacy.

In his place, a new star of the conservatives is gaining weight, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who already leads Trump in the polls as a candidate for president.

His loss of influence was staged again this week, when he asked his most radical acolytes to vote for Republican Kevin McCarthy as the new speaker of the House of Representatives, but until now they have turned a deaf ear to the will of their leader.

It seems that, two years later, the anger provoked by Trump’s lies after the capture of the Capitol materialized in the rise of a group of ultra-radicals Republicans who seem willing to turn their backs on a boss who is lonelier than ever.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies

