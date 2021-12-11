Assault on the US Congress, a plan to organize a coup which is now troubling Donald Trump

On the eve of the assault on Capitol Hill, a detailed plan for Donald Trump’s resumption of power was running. To hand it over to the congressional commission investigating the facts was former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who said he received it via email but never did anything about it.

In the 38-page presentation being examined by the commission – report the New York Times and the Guardian – the former president is recommended to immediately declare a state of emergency for reasons of national security in order to delay the certification of Joe Biden’s victory by of the Senate, set for January 6. To develop it would have been a former colonel of the Texan army supporter of the thesis of the stolen elections, who before January 6 would have sent it to several senators.