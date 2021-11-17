Assault on the US Congress, ‘Shaman’ Jake Angeli sentenced to 41 months in prison: “Face of the revolt, stirred up the crowd”

Will serve a sentence a 41 months in prison, about 3 and a half years old, Jacob Chansley, now known as lo QAnon shaman, face symbol ofassault on the United States Congress on January 6, after the defeat of Donald Trump at the latest US presidential elections. An exemplary sentence, the one decided by the district judge, Royce Lamberth, given that Chansley was not accused of aggression, even if in any case less than the 51 months requested by the Federal Prosecutor who was aiming for a harsh and symbolic sentence also for the fame obtained by the man who attacked the symbols of American democracy with the face made up and a headdress on his head.

“The now famous criminal actions of the accused (also known under the pseudonym of Jake Angeli, used in the period in which he attempted to pursue an acting career, ed) made him the public face of the revolt a Capitol Hill – explained the judge motivating the sentence – The accused was in the group of the first 30 rioters who entered the Congress, patrolling the corridors, inciting the other rioters shouting obscenities at deputies and senators and talking about ‘opportunity’ to get rid of the government of who he considered traitors “.

That against Chansley is the third sentence that affects the participants in the raid on Capitol Hill and the hardest along with that decided by Judge Lamberth himself last week for Scott Fairlamn, a former MMA wrestler who admitted assaulting a policeman. Prior to Chansley he had also been found guilty Paul Hodginks, sentenced to 8 months in prison.