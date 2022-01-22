assaulted the Onlyfans of a Nezuko cosplayer

The threat from the red light district has brought several problems in Demon Slayer season 2. Tanjiro is not yet strong enough to face it alone and, in the moment of greatest danger, is intervened Nezuko. The demonic girl, however, has shown herself in a completely new version, more grown up than usual.

And here other problems arose, but not inside Demon Slayer 2 this time around, but outside. As Nezuko fought in this more physically mature form, several viewers of the series thought they would make themselves heard and protest the more sexualized form of Nezuko. Having grown physically, elements such as breasts and legs were noticeably accentuated, wreaking havoc on the net.

In addition to lashing out against this choice to make Nezuko sexier, several Demon Slayer fans have launched an attack on a cosplayer who uploads her photos to Onlyfans and beyond. Fegalvao uploaded an adult Nezuko cosplay to his account, inspired by the recent version of the Demon Slayer character, receiving messages like “Don’t disrespect Nezuko with this me ** a” or “Why should you sexualize Nezuko? He’s only 12 in the anime”.

Words that, however, have not remained unnoticed since others have replied that we should not be offended by such situations, or pointing out certain details about Demon Slayer. What remains, however, is a controversy that unfortunately is involving various places on the network.