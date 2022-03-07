Assembly of owners will define the future Tuesday of Roosters and hobbies

Monterey, NL /

After the violent acts in the The Corregidora Stadium in full match between White Roosters and Atlasthe MX League will take measures and for this, he summoned Extraordinary Assembly of owners this Tuesday.

“On Tuesday the measures to be taken will be decided in the assembly, the visiting bars will most certainly not enter the following classics,” Mikel Arriola told W Radio, executive president of Liga MX, who later assured in a conference that “from today the visiting fans will no longer be able to go to the stadiums (in any game)”.

For several years, when violent acts have occurred, the idea of disappear the bars of Mexican soccer, but everything had remained the same; now Arriola informs that the visiting bars will no longer enter the stadiums.

For now, other measures that transcend, according to Pressport, are that the rest of Clausura 2022 is behind closed doors or, limited capacity with registration of fans and without accepting public from the visiting team.

While the future of Gallos Blancos will also be on the tableas there is a chance that the club will be dull.

