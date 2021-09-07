Asset allocation, Bitcoin now a global reserve

In Bloomberg Crypto Outlook of September, we read that Bitcoin is well on its way to becoming the world’s stock digital asset. In detail, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist of Bloomberg, claims that cryptocurrencies appear to be in revival thanks to a refreshed bull market, with Bitcoin lagging behind the DeFi and ad Ethereum, as reported by Cryptonomist.ch.

The target prices

First of all he sees the price of Bitcoin go towards 100 thousand dollars, and that of Ethereum towards 5,000, or respectively with a + 100% and a + 28%, although it does not say when this should happen. However, it specifies that a reduction in the reduction of macro risks would be needed to achieve this.

It also considers portfolios that include gold and bonds as “increasingly naked” without even a little bit of Bitcoin and Ethereum. The fact is that, having survived the correction in May and June, crypto assets would now be ready to thrive. He writes: “We see that the cryptocurrency market is more likely to resume its upward trajectory, rather than fall below second-quarter lows.”

And while similar scenarios have already been described by other analysts, lately, what he writes McGlone begins to outline new scenarios within the world of traditional finance, to which Bloomberg belongs by right.

A potential revolution

In fact, according to the Bloomberg analyst cryptocurrencies reflect a potential revolution in terms of money and finance, and Bitcoin “is well on its way to becoming the reserve digital asset in a world that goes in that direction”. That is, we speak explicitly of a process of revolution of money itself, and of Bitcoin as the great protagonist of this revolution.

Indeed, in such a factual scenario McGlone speculates that Bitcoin could in the future even be recognized as a globally recognized currency especially as a store of value, suggesting between the lines that it can take the place of what was once considered gold.

Then he adds that theEthereum recently joined Bitcoin from this point of view, with a declining supply trajectory by code, and that is number two in cryptocurrencies being “The constituent element of DeFi”.

Loading... Advertisements

The report also states that bitcoin and gold have a high potential to continue to rise in value, particularly if US Treasury yields resume their downward trajectories.

A lasting bull market

Regarding Bitcoin McGlone states that, having corrected by more than 50% and formed good support bases within what should be considered a lasting bull market, the likelihood is that the price trajectories will start growing again. Furthermore, in the years following the halving (2013, 2027 and 2021) in the past there has been an increase in value of 55 times in 2013, and of 15 times in 2017, while in this 2021 for now it has stopped at 4 times.

According to McGlone, Bitcoin represents the digital future, as it may have solved the age-old problem of being at the same time an easily transportable, transactional global reserve asset with 24/7 trading, relatively sparse and fundamentally owned or held by no one.

Finally he adds a graph that seems to suggest that the trajectory of the trade-weighted broad dollar began to rise after the advent of Bitcoin.