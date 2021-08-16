asset managers are gaining exposure to Bitcoin via Grayscale

New documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal that four wealth management firms have acquired shares of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Investment Trust, offering further evidence of institutional adoption of digital assets.

As first reported by MacroScope, a Twitter feed dedicated to institutional trading and wealth management, the companies have revealed their holdings in GBTC in new documents for the period ending June 30, 2021.

Friday, Clear Perspective Advisors, an Illinois-based wealth manager, has confirmed direct ownership of 7,790 GBTC shares.

“In a document filed with the SEC today, Clear Perspective Advisors, an asset management firm based in Aurora, Illinois, reported owning 7,790 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin as of June 30.”

As of June 30, Ancora Advisors, headquartered in Ohio, has acquired 13,945 GBTC shares. While it’s a small position for the multi-billion dollar wealth manager, it reflects an important strategic move given the company’s long-term investment outlook:

“In a filing today, Cleveland-based Ancora Advisors reported 13,945 shares of Grayscale BTC as of June 30. Tiny position for a large company, but Ancora has a smart long-term view. To be observed in the coming quarters. “

Meanwhile, two other companies they have added to their GBTC holdings during the reporting period: Boston Private Wealth, which previously reported 88,189 GBTC shares as of March 31, increased its exposure to 103,469 shares. Ohio-based manager Parkwood increased his holdings to 125,000 shares from 93,000 at the end of March.

Major companies are finding diversified new ways to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets. As Cointelegraph reported, the tech giant Intel recently revealed a sizable position in Coinbase stock, a move that effectively gives the company direct exposure to the cryptocurrency market.

Institutions are likely to increase their exposure to virtual currencies in the coming months, provided the bullish narrative continues to take hold. Many cryptocurrency analysts adopt the four-year cycle theory, which attempts to explain and predict the price of Bitcoin from a bearish to a bullish cycle. With the crypto market back above $ 2 trillion this week, representing a 700 billion recovery from the local low, many believe we are at the start of the next bullish cycle.

