Asset Tokenization: “Future of Most Transactions”

Traditional financial firms are taking advantage of the efficiency gains of asset tokenization.

This dynamic provides a means for assets to become fractional, programmable and liquid, he said Tuesday David Packham, CEO of Chintai, to the virtual event Benzinga Crypto Festival.

Tokenization for retail investors vs. institutional

When asked about the opportunities offered by the tokenization of assets for retail investors versus institutional investors, he spoke Scott Melker, conductor of ‘The Wolf Of All Streets Podcast’.

“Digitization is inevitable. We see it through the medium. Now we see it with money, so we expect some retail enthusiasm to begin in the NFT sector, but this is just the tip of the iceberg of real use cases, which go much further than NFTs “, Melker said.

“Tokenization is largely a better way to do things; it is a superior alternative to what we currently have. We are getting excited about dealing with Ape, NFT and cartoons, but what will happen to the mortgages? Tokenization is the future of most transactions ”.

Philip Gradwell, chief economist of Chainalysis, Inc, he said: “Anyone can create and distribute whatever is in their industry; anyone can create a financial asset. When you have this kind of dynamic, you just get a huge amount of innovation; we will see it in finance and money. Tokenization will take place in more exotic sectors ”.

New opportunities for traditional finance

Packham believes NFTs will be hot.

“What surprises me is that the traditional financial sector has become interested in the fractional tokenization of real estate. The real estate sector is different: you are adding liquidity to the previously uncleared asset class ”.

Paul Caldwell, managing director of Original Data Corp., said: “Among the most affordable traditional finance sectors are entertainment and gaming. What kind of NFTs do you create in this industry? It is important to understand this: how do you create a market for NFTs over a period of time? “

Regulation of the NFT sector

“It will be an adventure; The key elements that regulators understand about cryptocurrencies are that they can regulate their locations even if they are unable to regulate the asset themselves. That’s why exchanges are subject to the Know Your Customer (KYC) process. As we enter the world of NFTs it becomes more and more difficult to regulate venues, but they don’t know what the point of regulation should be. And that’s an ongoing discussion, ”Gradwell said.

“There will be a voluntary effort from around the world, but it’s a very different match; the key point of regulation should be: if something goes wrong, how can it be corrected? ”added Philip.

Chintai is building a list of regulatory compliance rules globally, Packham said.

“Compliance is an extremely advanced, fragmented and responsive community of examinations, balances and processes around the international monetary system,” Packham said.

“At Chintai we solve these problems using the transfer of all business life cycles for properties”.