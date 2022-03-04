Assetto Corsa Competizione: its director talks about DualSense and improvements on PS5 and XSX

The driving simulators they are a great little niche, especially on PC: a community that with steering wheels, pedals, ultra-panoramic monitors, driving seats and even gloves to improve grip spend hundreds of hours taming each car and each curve in titles like iRacing and the Assetto Corsa that concerns us, demanding games whose main objective is recreate as much as possible every detail of the vehicles and the track.

This requires a powerful machine, and although it is true that these are versions with cuts here and there, it is laudable how Kunos Simulation managed to adapt his simulator to PS4 and Xbox One. On February 24, by the hand of 505 Gamesthe Italian team released the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Assetto Corsa Competition“which takes the world of consoles to a proximity to PC version never seen before in terms of performance and gaming features,” he tells us in an email interview Davide Brivio, producer and design director of gameplay.

Brivio enumerates, beyond the improvements in physics, the complexity of the simulation and graphics (4K 60 fps on PS5 and Series X, 1080p 60 fps on Series S), the new features that these versions bring, to which you can upgrade for free if you have the game on PS4 or Xbox One. “This also has made it possible to include adjustments such as FOV and seat adjustmentswhich were limited on previous consoles due to performance-saving needs,” he says.

“Also the number of vehicles on track it practically aligns with the PC version, giving players the opportunity to feel the racing environment of GT World Challenge more intensely. This last improvement is possible and with a totally new graphic level thanks to the performance of the new consoles”, concludes the producer.

The designer, who began his career as a mechanical engineer specializing in racing vehicles, also told us about how they have taken advantage of the DualSense, the PS5 controller, which can “significantly improve the feel of driving with a controller.” This is “thanks to special functions that are activated in the Haptic feedback from controller and lighting During actions like ABS (when the vehicle’s Antilock Braking System is activated), wheel slip, traction control gives the user a clear indication of what is happening in the vehicle…”

“In addition, the Race Direction also plays a role in command, since the yellow, green and blue flags will also appear on the lighting system control,” Brivio continues. “Feeling resistance on the brake trigger when the ABS is on during braking is a really rewarding feeling“.

Coming to PS5 virtual reality?

Finally, we also asked about virtual reality. Part of the players Assetto Corsa Competition they do it with a VR headset on their head. Sony release sometime Playstation VR2its new virtual reality headset for PlayStation 5. Brivio and the Kunos Simulazioni team are not committing to an adaptation for that device, but they are not ruling it out either: “There are no definite plans for this feature.so you’ll probably have to send us that question some time from now.”

Assetto Corsa Competition is available in PC (Steam), PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. “There is not much doubt about upgrading to the new consoles: it is the best option to enjoy Assetto Corsa Competition behind a good PC”, we said in the analysis“and now it is recommended for simulation fans who want a game of these characteristics on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S”.