Asseveration of bonus expenses with or without insurance policy?

Also for the facades bonus, the certification of the appropriateness of the expenditure can be issued, for the same type of interventions, by the technicians authorized to issue the sworn certificates required for the interventions admitted to the Superbonus.

From here, it is legitimate to ask whether the professional who issues the sworn statement should activate it on his own behalf insurance policy to cover damages caused by the activity performed; as expected for the superbonus.

The approval of compliance and the appropriateness of the expenses for the frontal bonus

For the purposes of the discount options on the invoice and credit transfer for building bonuses other than the superbonus, the compliance visa and theasseveration on the appropriateness of expenses incurred in relation to subsidized work. Unlike the provisions of the superbonus, the sworn statement concerns only the appropriateness of the expenses, not the technical requirements of the intervention. That said, if for the superbonus the compliance and sworn certification obligations were already in place before the entry into force of Legislative Decree 157/2021, the so-called Anti-fraud decree, the same cannot be said for the other building bonuses. Think of the facade bonus, renovation bonus, ordinary eco-bonus, etc. Bonuses for which it is possible to opt for the discount on the invoice or for the transfer of credit equal to the deduction due, pursuant to Article 121 of Legislative Decree 34/2020, Relaunch decree.

Precisely on the temporal effectiveness of the compliance and sworn certification obligation, for building bonuses other than the superbonus, in circular n ° 16 / E, the Revenue Agency clarified that:

the obligation to obtain a certificate of conformity and certification for the purposes of the option for the discount on the invoice or the assignment of credit, applies, in principle,

to communications transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency starting from 12 November 2021 (date of entry into force of the decree-law n. 157 of 2021).

However, the transfer / discount options on the invoice with expenses paid and the transfer / discount agreements on the invoice that took place before the entry into force of the “Anti-fraud” Decree are not subject to the obligations in question. Even if the communications of the aforementioned options to the Revenue Agency have not yet taken place.

Do you need an insurance policy?

In the aforementioned circular no.16 / e, the Revenue Agency stated that, for building bonuses other than the superbonus:

the attestation of appropriateness of expenditure can be issued, for the same typology of interventions, by the technicians authorized to issue the declarations provided for by article 119, paragraph 13, of the relaunch decree for interventions admitted to the Superbonus.

This, by virtue of the express reference to paragraph 13-bis of article 119 of the Relaunch decree by article 121 of the same decree.

From here, it is legitimate to ask whether the professional who issues the sworn statement should activate it on his own behalf insurance policy. To cover damages caused by the activity performed. As expressly provided for the superbonus.

Well, we at Investire today believe that the insurance policy is not necessary. This statement starts from the fact that for the bonus not 110%, the sworn statement concerns only the appropriateness of the expenses and not the compliance with the technical requirements of the intervention.

In any case, a clarification from the Revenue Agency would be needed. To avoid that the taxpayer is exposed to risks or called to pay economic damages not caused by him.