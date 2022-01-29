Assicurazioni Generali, Caltagirone does not want to risk: it slips out of the pact with Del Vecchio and runs alone to choose the top

There is a man of power in Rome who cares much more there presidency of Generali than that of the Republic. He is so close to his heart that he severed ties with his allies so as not to run the risk of losing the game, or perhaps being forced to pay too much for the victory, even if it was also due to legal issues to be demonstrated. While the eyes of the country are on the capital, the former father-in-law of Pierferdinando Casini, the builder-publisher Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, look north east, a Trieste, where the last treasure of the country is kept. And where the battle for the renewal of the top management of the company will soon take place, which until Friday 28 January saw Caltagirone deployed together with Leonardo Del Vecchio and to Crt Foundation, united by a pact essentially against Mediobanca of which the two billionaires together own approximately 18%.

The management of the investment bank which is the first shareholder of Generali and which in recent years has managed to make the coop make a pact with the devil, tying hands and feet to it. Unipol group, would like to reconfirm the outgoing board. And he cares so much to have loaned a package of shares of the Company to be able to weigh more in the meeting. An unusual gesture to say the least for an investment bank, which in practice uses the money of its customers to wage war on its shareholders in a joint subsidiary. But the stakes are obviously very high. Equally strong is the interest of the two elderly billionaires who risk their own money flanked by the CRT Foundation. With Caltagirone who, according to some rumors, would have liked to give the presidency of the Lion of Trieste no less than a Paola Severino. A name, that of the former Minister of Justice, today vice president ofConfindustria University, Luiss Guido Carli, moreover much appreciated by a large part of the entrepreneurs and financial salons of the country than Severino criminal lawyer they are excellent customers and would be happy to have you at the Quirinale.

Preparations and the deployment of troops have been going on for months, with twists and turns regularly at closed markets. And so, lo and behold, a few days after a Consob ruling on the rights and duties of shareholders and directors in this complex affair, Caltagirone announced that he had come out of the pact he had made with Del Vecchio and Crt. The companies of the constructor’s group “have reached the decision of submit your own list for the renewal of the Board of Assicurazioni Generali, although one has not yet been hired unique determination about the promotion of a so-called ‘long’ or ‘short’ list ”, reads a letter announcing the unilateral withdrawal and with immediate effect from the pact that was signed on 10 September 2021.

“No effective has ever emerged from the company willingness to compare with respect to the purpose shared by the parties. Think of the fact that the desire to confirm the current CEO was made known before and regardless of any adequate interlocution and moreover, before the approval of the procedure, highly reprehensible in its contents for the presentation of a list of the Board, a choice that is not supported by any justified motivation“, Is then written in the document. “Think, again, of the circumstance that, in spite of the many reserves expressed within the Board and by the market, Assicurazioni Generali, in the meantime – underlined by Caltagirone again – continued the initiatives aimed at presenting a list of the Board, presented a new business plan which is part of the management carried out up to now and considered completely unsatisfactory by group C companies, and in any case, which ignores the instances of change shared by the members of the shareholders’ agreement “.

In the letter, the companies of the Caltagirone group finally underline that “the Pact was signed essentially to favor consultation of the parties in view of the decisions to be taken at the next Assicurazioni Generali meeting, without prejudice to the right of each of them to adopt any autonomous decision. In this way, the adherents have formalized, and made transparent to the market in accordance with the applicable legislation, theirs intention to confront essentially with regard to the dynamics relating to the renewal of the Board of Directors of Assicurazioni Generali and the activities and discussions functional to it ”.

All of this, they explain, “with the exclusive purpose, expressed in the Pact itself, of one closer informative collaboration – also through constructive dialogue with the Company’s corporate bodies and its strategic partners, as physiological for a reality so important for the country – with a view to a more profitable and effective management of the company, based on the technological modernization of the characteristic activity , the strategic positioning of the company, as well as its growth in one market logic open, transparent and contestable “. Purposes and functions, those of the pact “now outdated”, to the point of justifying the choice to go out “also with a view to avoiding reconstructions as imaginative as they are unfounded about the contents of the mutual commitments that had been agreed “. Why, and it comes to what seems to be the point, “no commitment was made following the signing of the Agreement with regard to the presentation of majority or minority lists, nor with regard to the vote in the Assicurazioni Generali Shareholders’ Meeting “.