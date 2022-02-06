Assignment of credits. Finco: very serious situation

On the situation of the assignment of tax credits determined by article 28 of the Sostegni ter decree Finco, Federation of Construction Companies, nails the Government to its responsibilities. The situation is very serious, the measures taken by the Government are harmful and counterproductive. The Executive first generates tax credits and then refuses to accept them with the subsidiaries. And it also nails the Revenue Agency to its responsibilities, which it did not check, as it should have. Finally, he makes some proposals to overcome the current crisis. Here the press release from Finco.

Assignment of credits. Harmful and counterproductive measures

Finco obviously shares the need to prosecute fraud, but the measures taken by the Executive are causing:

Blocking of the purchase of tax credits by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti and blocking of the Platform for the transfer of Banco Posta tax credits; Consequent blocking of the secondary market of tax credits and inoperability of institutions with lower fiscal capacity such as, for example, the Cooperative Credit Banks; Suspension of the purchase of tax credits by one of the main Italian credit institutions as it operates through the platform of another controlled institution; Crisis of the most exposed companies that had relied on these institutions; Blocking of construction sites started, of contracts for construction site interventions and indefinite suspension of supplies

Credits granted to unreliable individuals

Finco notes that the scams of which it became known involved companies and / or people of evident unreliability due to the presence of at least one of the following aspects:

companies that have been inactive for years or have been newly incorporated, almost all without employees, empty boxes; subjects already involved in other scams; Company in the name of a nominee; Company in a pre-bankruptcy state; Individuals with no ownership who are recipients of multiple sales for millions of euros.

The Agency did not check as its duty

The Revenue Agency (AgdE), with its over 30,000 employees, should have activated control procedures on the databases it has had for years, not only preventing this type of company from operating on the credit transfer platform, but also by sending first the GdF to such subjects, rather than being in the position of now having to chase after volatilized credits.

A parliamentary review commission

Consequently, we ask: