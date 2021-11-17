assignments for doctors and collaborators

The Provincial Health Authority (ASP) of Palermo (Sicily) has published a selection notice for the formation of a ranking aimed at assigning tasks to doctors and collaborators in various fields.

The management and sector personnel who pass the selection procedure will be employed a fixed term.

It will be possible to apply by November 29, 2021. Here is the announcement and useful information to participate.

MEDICAL ASSIGNMENTS AND COLLABORATORS ASP PALERMO

The Palermo ASP has therefore issued a public notice to confer fixed-term appointments to doctors and collaborators.

Specifically, the selection will concern the following professional profiles:

MANAGEMENT

Medical executive from:

– Pediatrics;

– Child Neuropsychiatry;

– Cardiology;

– Neonatology;

– Internal Medicine;

– Transfusion medicine;

– Orthopedics;

of Health Physics; Psychologist executive of Psychotherapy.

COMPARTMENT

Collaborator:

– professional administrative;

– professional speech therapist;

– professional health care therapist of developmental neuropsychomotricity;

– professional health technician of psychiatric rehabilitation;

– professional social worker.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Candidates for positions for doctors and collaborators at the Palermo ASP must possess the general requirements summarized below:

Italian citizenship or citizenship of one of the member states of the European Union;

enjoyment of civil and political rights;

inclusion in the active political electorate;

not having been exempted from employment in a public administration for having obtained employment through the production of false documents or vitiated by an invalidity that cannot be remedied;

absence of dismissal or dispensation from employment in a public administration or forfeiture from public employment or dismissal;

physical fitness;

absence of criminal convictions that lead to disqualification from public office, of convictions that could lead to dismissal.

SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

Based on the profile for which you are competing, the possession of the following is also required specific requirements:

MEDICAL MANAGERS

– Graduation in medicine and surgery;

– specialization in the discipline covered by the competition;

– registration in the register of the order of surgeons.

PHYSICAL MANAGER

– Graduation in physics;

– specialization in the discipline covered by the competition or in an equivalent / similar discipline;

– registration in the professional register.

EXECUTIVE PSYCHOLOGIST

– Graduation master’s or specialist or old system or equivalent in psychology;

– specialization in the discipline covered by the competition or in an equivalent / similar discipline;

– registration in the register of psychologists;

– curricular and experiential requirements as indicated in the notice or diploma of specialization in cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy.

PROFESSIONAL ADMINISTRATIVE COLLABORATOR

– diploma of Graduation in jurisprudence or political science or economics and commerce of the old system or equivalent or equivalent specialist or master’s degrees.

PROFESSIONAL HEALTHCARE COLLABORATOR SPEECH THERAPIST

– Graduation first level speech therapist or University degree of speech therapist or diploma or certificate equivalent to it;

– registration in the relevant professional register, where existing;

– curricular and experiential requirements as indicated in the notice.

PROFESSIONAL HEALTHCARE THERAPIST NEUROPSYCHOMOTRICITY OF DEVELOPMENT AGE

– Graduation first level therapist of the neuro and psychomotricity of the developmental age o University degree or diplomas equivalent and / or equivalent to it;

– registration in the relevant professional register, where existing;

– curricular and experiential requirements as indicated in the notice.

PROFESSIONAL HEALTHCARE TECHNICAL COLLABORATOR OF PSYCHIATRIC REHABILITATION

– Graduation in psychiatric rehabilitation technique or University degree or others diplomas recognized as equivalent;

– registration in the relevant professional register, where existing;

– curricular and experiential requirements as indicated in the notice.

SOCIAL WORKER COLLABORATOR

– Graduation in social work sciences or social work or master’s / specialist degree in planning and management of policies and social services or social work and social policies or University degree in social work or diploma of enabling social worker or other qualifying title;

– registration in the relevant professional register.

SELECTIVE PROCEDURE

The selection of candidates to whom assign the tasks of the Palermo ASP for doctors and collaborators will take place through the evaluation of qualifications.

For more details, please read the notice available at the end of the article.

ADMISSION REQUEST

The application to participate in the selection of the ASP of Palermo for the assignment of appointments to doctors and collaborators must be presented by 29 November 2021 exclusively with telematic mode on this page, where you can click on the link in the paragraph ‘Public selection by qualifications only for the formulation of a ranking for the assignment of fixed-term positions of managerial and sector personnel’.

It is noted that applicants must indicate in the application an address of certified mail personal. In this regard, we invite those interested in the selection without a PEC to read this article to activate a PEC address in just 30 minutes.

For more information, please refer to the notice that can be downloaded below.

NOTICE OF MEDICAL ASSIGNMENTS AND COLLABORATORS ASP PALERMO

For completeness of information, we make available the NOTICE (Pdf 8 MB) for the selection to be read carefully and downloaded.

Finally, we also attach the tables of the assessable qualifications:

– PTA management: TABLES (Pdf 51 Kb);

– health management: TABLES (Pdf 60 Kb);

– sector: TABLES (Pdf 55 Kb).

FURTHER INFORMATION

The final ranking will be published on the Company’s website, in the ‘Competitions’ section.

