ASSIST AND GOALS THE SERBIAN HUNTING FOR RONALDO. RIBERY RETURNS TO FRANCHI

There is a team, Fiorentina, back from 2 consecutive victories and which is stationed in fifth place in a condominium with Juventus. He has enthusiasm to lend to anyone who needs it and in order not to miss anything he has a center forward who in 2021 between the championship and the cup threw 32 balls into the net.

And there is a team, Salernitana, on the other hand, which has 19 others in the standings on its head, travels with the worst attack in the league (11 goals to its credit), has fewer shots than everyone in the mirror (46) and despite having already had two coaches – Castori and now Colantuono – failed to change the trend by one iota: one win, one draw and six defeats each (also the goal difference equal, minus 11), for the first and for the second technician.

If we stop at these numbers, in presenting the challenge we should say: Fiorentina too strong, Salernitana too weak.

Here, Italiano smelled the air of the environment, the classic one of announced victory and rightly drew everyone to the utmost attention, stopping the euphoria, like a central defensive in preventive marking on the center forward. Italian knows football very well for not knowing that some matches, such as today’s, are often synonymous with traps. Ambushes that can do a lot of harm. Enthusiasm is great fuel, but it needs to be managed. Right now that Fiorentina must go with the turbo until the Christmas break, grabbing as many points as possible, without the slightest distraction. Play with Milan or with Salernitana in the same way. The values ​​hang on the purple side, but they must be put on display and not just enunciated. The field is the only thing that matters.

If Fiorentina really want to give themselves a different and better dimension, feeding continental dreams, they have the duty not to miss matches like this. Because then tougher times will come. It is by respecting the opponent that one becomes truly great. As if Salernitana were first and not last in the standings.

The Viola should play with Terracciano in place of Dragowski still not summoned, Odriozola, Milenkovic, Quarta and Biraghi in defense. In the middle Torreira with Bonaventura and Maleh (or Duncan), in front of Gonzalez, Vlahovic and Saponara (Sottil). Nastasic and Castrovilli are still out.

The offensive tandem Gonzalez & Vlahovic is more and more interesting. A club in which one is in charge of assists, Nicholas is already at 3 out of 11 games played, while the other is on goals. In the championship Dusan has already produced 13 (5 penalties and also 2 assists). Their understanding grows exponentially, they are well matched. On the other hand, if there will be Saponara, quality will not be lacking. Another man capable of inventing beautiful goals and above all winning assists.

Vlahovic is on the hunt for Ronaldo: if we consider, in fact, the calendar year only for the championship in the last 60 years better than the Serbian (already 30 goals, as mentioned), only the Portuguese champion (in 2020 there were 33 goals with Juventus) and Luca Toni (in 2005, 31 goals for Fiorentina and Palermo).

At 3 pm we will see an old friend, Frank Ribery, emerge from the tunnel under the Fiesole. He will probably be moved because Florence, although a short stage, has meant something important for him. There is nothing else to add, we all know the champion. His pride will come out, but will be faced by Milenkovic and Quarta. It won’t be easy for Frank either.

Congratulations, accompanied by a big smile, for Aquilani and his boys. Second victory in 2021: after the Italian Cup came the Italian Super Cup in the very difficult final in Empoli. The Azzurri had won the Scudetto against Atalanta. It is the third trophy for Rocco Commisso, again thanks to his nursery. These triumphs are of the whole purple youth movement. And then, cheers, loud.