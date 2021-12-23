Assist Dzeko, Dumfries goal: Lukaku and Hakimi have no regrets. What numbers for this Inter

Dzeko + Dumfries . The starting forward, who arrived in the summer to replace Romelu Lukaku, and Achraf Hakimi’s heir. Like this Inter took the 1-0 victory against Torino yesterday, in the last match of 2021 . Three fundamental points for the formation of Simone Inzaghi, who is now +4 over Milan and +7 over Napoli with 19 games left in the championship. While waiting for the head-to-head clashes that are crucial for the second half, the Nerazzurri people will enjoy Christmas alone as leaders.

Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport on yesterday’s victory, but above all on Inzaghi’s Inter numbers: “ Assist from Dzeko, which should have made Lukaku regret, Dumfries’ goal, which should have made Hakimi regret , Inter beat Turin 1-0 and the Nerazzurri people sang “the leaders are going away”. After 12 goals in the last 3 games, a short-nosed victory, which does not mean a step back. On the contrary. It tells the strength of Inzaghi’s team better than some goleade.

An excellent Torino, immediately aggressive, prevented the usual elegant dribble. Inter have found a way to get out of it anyway and, after the advantage, have pulled down the shutters, without risking anything. A surgical victory, for a team that knows how to win by showing off, but also by suffering. The mid-tournament numbers show how fast he is flying: 46 points, one more than Inter in the Treble; only Mancini (2006-07, 2007-08) did better. He scored 49 goals, like only Atalanta 2019-20 in the last 60 years. For the first time in its history, Inter have won 6 games in a row without conceding a goal: the partial 17-0. Handanovic unbeaten from 551 ‘. Inzaghi, who should have made Conte regret it, has 5 points more. He is winter champion with 4 points over Milan and 7 over Napoli, tripped by Spezia. Simone did not expect such a Christmas present. Spezia is the anagram of “Spiaze” “, it is read.