Assistant Commissioner no green pass Schilirò positive at Covid

“Dear friends, although I do not believe what I am about to tell you news but, fearing exploitation, it seems right to inform you that today my husband and I have received the result of the swab and, as we had imagined from the symptoms, we have taken Covid”. announcing it through her social media accounts is Nunzia Alessandra Schilirò, deputy chief of Rome, suspended for becoming the “champion” of the No Green pass in Italy. The policewoman tells her experience: “We do not know where or when, nor who of the two has contract before, even if for a few days my husband was not well and, in fact, had not gone to work. Now we are well enough and, as soon as I am healed and not dangerous for the community, I will resume my battle to see the universal declaration of human rights, European norms, the Constitution and, even before that, the freedom of all Italians “.

“From the experience of my family, I have learned that therapies, if the person affected by Covid is healthy, can be a weapon to transform a disease that can be tragic into a totally manageable situation. And this is also confirmed by the data and by most of the people affected by this virus. The symptoms – says Schilirò – were typical of Covid: high fever, headache, fatigue, cough, loss of smell and pain in the bones “.

“I don’t talk about medicine because I am not a doctor or a scientist, but I insist on wanting to talk about law. I am a jurist – underlines the deputy chief – and I am extremely sure that the right cannot be canceled for a treatment. After my experience , I am even more certain that the rules of law cannot be overcome for fear of having to treat people. It would be a dangerous drift. ‘The law is the same for everyone’ we read in our courtrooms! Everyone, really everyone, has the duty to know the law, says our jurisprudence “.

“Now no one will be able to say that I have not known Covid! Certainly someone will start repeating that I was lucky, that I took it lightly but, after my illness, I have even more desire to strongly reaffirm my right to express my opinions, my right to ask that laws are respected, always and not only when it suits them. This is the story of my whole life, as a woman and as a policewoman. To medical experts I remind that science is doubt and that law is certainty. I ask medical experts to find solutions and not dogmas. The many certainties, in fact, declared during this pandemic period have proved to be always wrong to date. The only certainties must be those concerning the freedom and fundamental rights of every human being, rights that are inalienable, unavailable and that no one can afford to violate with impunity ”, concludes Schilirò.