Assisted suicide has become legal in Austria

Since January 1, a recent law has come into force in Austria that legalized assisted suicide, which occurs when the drug needed to kill oneself is taken independently by the sick person. Austria has thus become one of the few European countries that allow some form of euthanasia, which is currently legal in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland. A law on assisted suicide has instead been under discussion for a few weeks in the Italian Parliament.

The new law was approved by the Austrian Parliament in December, by a large majority, and provides for a rather stringent procedure for accessing assisted suicide. The law applies only to the terminally ill or to people suffering from an incurable disease that causes severe consequences. Each request will be reviewed by two doctors, one of whom is an expert in palliative care. The new rules also provide that at least three months must pass from the moment of the request to its approval, to discourage impulsive decisions (in the case of terminally ill patients, an urgent procedure with reduced times is envisaged).

The approval of a law had been expected for about a year, since the Austrian Constitutional Court in December 2020 judged the provision of the penal code unconstitutional, which provided for up to five years in prison for those who help a person to kill themselves.

The new law was supported both by the majority parties supporting the government, ie the center-right ÖVP and the Greens, and by the Social Democrats and Neos liberals. The only opposing party represented in parliament was the far-right FPÖ.